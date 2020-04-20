Senator Carlucci Lays Framework For COVID-19 Heroes Compensation Fund

(Albany, NY) – Senator David Carlucci (D-Rockland/Westchester) has introduced legislation to fast-track the Governor’s vision for a COVID-19 Heroes Compensation Fund into law.

Carlucci said similar to the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund, the legislation will provide compensation to frontline workers and their families who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Laying the framework for a fund to benefit our frontline heroes must be done quickly. Many families have lost a loved one who was working on the frontlines to COVID-19, and this country has a responsibility to make sure families impacted are helped,” said Senator David Carlucci. We owe our essential workforce a massive debt of gratitude. They go into work every day, risking their own health to keep our State running. They are the heroes of this crisis.”

The legislation will provide death benefits to families who have lost a frontline worker, and provide essential workers who experience permanent impairments with workers’ compensation or disability benefits. Essential workers who would qualify would be any employee of a business providing products or services that are required to maintain the health, welfare and safety of the citizens of New York State as determined by the Governor.

“The essential employees across our state have taken immeasurable risks to maintain our safety, our economy, and our way of life throughout this pandemic. From health care workers to grocery store employees, the selflessness of the current workforce has allowed the remainder of our state to stay home, stop the spread, and save lives,” said Carlucci.

Carlucci has said funding should be provided through the federal government as was done for the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund.