COMMISSIONER OF HEALTH UPDATES ISOLATION ORDER RELATED TO COVID-19 

If you test positive for COVID-19 or have been clinically diagnosed with COVID-19 and have symptoms, you must stay at home for:
- At least 7 days after illness started AND at least 72 hours (3–days) after being fever-free (without taking medicine to reduce a fever) and other respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) are improving.If you test positive for COVID-19 and have NO symptoms, you must:
- Stay home for at least 7 days after the first positive COVID-19 diagnostic test AND no symptoms develop. If symptoms develop, follow the instructions above.
- Stay 6 feet away from other people and wear a face (nose and mouth) covering such as a bandana, scarf, or cloth mask whenever you are in settings where other persons are present for 3 days (72 hours) following discontinuation of isolation.If you test positive for COVID-19 and have been designated by your employer as Healthcare or Essential Personnel, you must stay at home for:
- At least 7 days after illness started AND at least 72 hours (3-days) after being fever-free (without taking medicine to reduce a fever) and other respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) are improving.
- Upon returning to work, you should wear a facemask at all times until all symptoms are completely gone or until 14 days after the illness started, whichever is longer.
Be sure the mask or cloth covering fully covers your mouth and nose. Continue to practice good hygiene, including washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover your cough and sneeze with your elbow or a tissue, and do not touch eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
Reminder to all, as per New York State Executive Order 202.17, any individual who is over age two and able to medically tolerate a face-covering shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face-covering when in a public place and unable to maintain, or when not maintaining, social distance.The health department is asking for anyone who is or will be affected by this isolation order to cooperate with the health department and provide accurate information about their illness, potential exposure sites, and people who may have been exposed. If a person under isolation has worsening symptoms, they should contact their health care provider and follow their instructions. To view the full isolation order visit: https://bit.ly/2JedIwkThe resources below can provide additional COVID-19 information:
- For more information and testing questions, call the New York State 24-hour hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
- The County’s COVID-19 Hotline at 845-238-1956, available Monday-Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm or send an email to COVIDCallCenter@
co.rockland.ny.us.
- For emotional support, call the New York State COVID-19 Emotional Support Helpline at 1-844-863-9314 from 8 am-10 pm, 7 days a week or call the Rockland County Department of Mental Health at 845-364-2955, M-F 9 am-3 pm.
- For local information and resources, call 2-1-1.
- Visit the county’s http://rcklnd.us/
covid19.Follow the county health department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rockhealth or Twitter at www.twitter.com/rockhealth.