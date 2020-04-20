COMMISSIONER OF HEALTH UPDATES ISOLATION ORDER RELATED TO COVID-19 

New City, NY – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announce a n updated ‘Commissioner’s Standi ng Isolation Order’ (isolation order) ea mandatory isolation related to COVID-19 to separate sick people from healthy people to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This isolation order has been updated to include persons who have been notified of positive laboratory test results by their medical providers (and not only RCDOH) and persons who have been diagnosed by their medical providers with COVID-19 based upon symptoms only and no laboratory test.

“Many patients are now being told by their physicians that they are clinically diagnosed with COVID-19 and a lab test may not be necessary. If you have tested positive for COVID-19 or were clinically diagnosed by your provider, you must follow the guidance outlined in the order. Everyone’s cooperation with all guidance from the Rockland County Health Department is needed to curb the spread of the disease and prevent further disability and death among our neighbors,” said Dr. Ruppert .

As in the first iteration, persons with positive COVID-19 test results are required to go to and stay home (or other place as ordered by the Rockland County Department of Health) and explains how long the person, depending on symptoms, must remain isolated at home. If this legal isolation order is not followed, residents may be fined up to $2,000 per day. Parents and guardians are responsible for ensuring their child(ren) complies with the isolation order or face the same fines.

The directions below and found in the Commissioner’s Standing Isolation Orders are in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH).