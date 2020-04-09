Rockland County Executive Statement on Passover and Easter

These are difficult times and as we approach the Passover and Easter holidays we must once again rise to meet the challenges we all face. I understand the joy and peace that comes when we gather with our close friends and families but this year MUST be different.

We implore everyone in our community to heed the advice of health officials and stay home as much as possible to curb the spread of this virus and safeguard the well-being of our loved ones. These upcoming holiday meals should only be celebrated with the members of your immediate household. The memories that we create this year will be remarkable for their unique response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the crisis we face, this is a time of rebirth, a time of hope and peace, when our spirits are filled and lifted. May we all reflect and have faith that we will emerge from this situation stronger than ever before.