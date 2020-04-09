Deceased man found in dump truck

WEST NYACK – The operator of a dump truck was found unconscious and covered by power lines at 268 Rt. 59 in West Nyack on Wednesday afternoon.

Once power was turned off to the power lines both police and EMS were able to attempt to render aid to Richard Croll, 57, of Westtown but he was pronounced deceased by medical staff. It was determined that Mr. Croll did not pass away from electrocution but rather an undetermined medical issue.

Police received the call for a medical emergency at 4:55 p.m. The incident is currently under investigation by the Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau anyone with information is asked to please call them at 845-639-5800.