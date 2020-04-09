BOULDERS ALL-DECADE TEAM VOTING KICKS OFF WITH THE CATCHER

We need your help in selecting our All-Decade team!

As part of the New York Boulders’ Bould Decade celebrating the franchise’s first 10 years of play, fans will be voting to fill one position on our All-Decade team each week for eight successive weeks.

Up first is the catching position with the ballot sponsored by Nelson Metals of West Haverstraw. You have until Thursday, April 9, to cast your vote at https://forms.gle/coddra1yU5Tao69u7 .

The final results will be announced during the summer. Here is a breakdown of the five candidates:

Marcus Nidiffer (2014-18): In five seasons with the Boulders, Nidiffer hit 89 home runs and had three years with 20 or more dingers. In 2015, he had career highs in homers with 22 and RBIs with 93, while hitting .256. A member of the 2014 Can-Am League championship team, Nidiffer saved his best season for his final go-round with the Boulders when he hit a career-best .287 while hitting 21 home runs and driving in 60 runs.

Billy Alvino (2012-13): Acquired from the Newark Bears midway through the 2012 season, Alvino came into his own the next season, posting a .300 batting average to go along with a pair of home runs and 30 RBIs. A solid defensive receiver, he committed only four errors behind the plate in 2013.

Adam Ehrlich (2019): After three years north of the border with the Quebec Capitales, the lefty swinging receiver came to Rockland County and hit a solid and productive .253 with two HRs and 40 RBIs. Ehrlich also played a big role in shutting down opposing team’s running games by gunning down 25% of base stealers.

Scott Knazek (2013): In one full season with the Boulders, Knazek hit .181 with four home runs while knocking in 19 runs.

Landis Wilson (2012): Appearing in 36 games in his lone season with the Boulders, Wilson hit .270 with four HRs and 13 RBIs. However, he may be remembered more for his defense as he committed only one error, posting a .992 fielding percentage and throwing out 22% would-be base stealers.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2020 schedule can be found at www.frontierleague.com.