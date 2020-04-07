Rockland County Division of Environmental Resources to Close County Park Properties for the Foreseeable Future

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Rockland County Division of Environmental Resources will be closing all County Parks, effective 6 a.m., Tuesday, April 7 for the foreseeable future. In order to protect the public’s health and safety due to the spread of the 2019 novel (new) Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Rockland County Division of Environmental Resources has closed all park facilities (trails, parking lots, boat ramps, restrooms, offices, playgrounds), and canceled all upcoming park events. Barricades will be placed at County Park parking lots and trail heads notifying the public of the closures. “We realize that closing our County Parks is an inconvenience for residents looking to get outdoors. With the increase in attendance at our parks, it has become increasingly difficult to maintain social distancing, therefore, we determined this to be a safe precaution,” said Division Coordinator R. Allan Beers.

All requests for park usage, including public gatherings and education programs are canceled. The Division will work with all park permit holders to issue a full refund or reschedule their event. The Division will not accept any new park permit requests until the parks reopen. The closure of county parks will be re-evaluated every two weeks and extended as necessary. Residents can visit http://rocklandgov.com/departments/environmental-resources/ and the county social media pages for county park updates. For the most up to date information on the 2019 novel (new) Coronavirus (COVID-19), please visit the Rockland County Department of Health’s main Coronavirus webpage: http://rcklnd.us/covid19 or the Center for Disease Control & Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.