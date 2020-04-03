A Guide to Starting Your Own Graphic Design Company

When you consider just how pivotal visuals are in the modern world, it makes sense that graphic design businesses are currently thriving. From logos to social media backgrounds, designers are being called upon to complete a wide array of tasks.

Not only is it currently a prosperous industry, but it’s also a fun and stimulating one to enter – particularly for those with an artistic flair. Both of these points are probably why you have landed on this article. Yet before you can start sketching out doodles and putting your virtual paintbrush to use, there are many steps to follow before your graphic design company can become a reality.

To assist with putting you on the right path, this guide will detail several aspects you need to acknowledge before starting your own graphic design company.

Start by formulating a plan

No matter what business you start, a thorough plan should be created. You will need to research the competition and see if there’s a gap in the market you can fill. You’ll also have to secure financing for your business idea, budgeting for both immediate and long-term costs.

Plus that’s just the start when formulating a plan.

If this is an aspect you find a little too daunting to tackle on your own, there’s always the choice of getting touch with a consultant. In fact, you can find specialist startup consulting that can plan out every part of the process. They can guide you on your business plan, project management structure, financial forecasting, and more. Not only does this save you time and headaches, but you will also receive expert advice.

Purchase the right equipment

One of the advantages of starting a graphic design company is that it doesn’t require a large sum of money to get going.

If you’re comfortable with working from home, there’s no need to rent an office for a start. That might change if the company grows and hires employees, but that’s not something most will have to worry about at this stage.

In addition, your current desktop will likely have the necessary specs to handle any graphic design work thrown at it. If not, it doesn’t cost much these days to purchase a mid-range computer that allows the likes of Photoshop and Illustrator to run seamlessly.

One necessary expense, however, has just been touched upon – the graphic design software packages. At least, it is an expense if you decide to go with the industry standard options as mentioned in the last paragraph. You could go with GIMP, a free image editor that packs in many features you find in Photoshop. Inkscape is another free pick, with its vector-graphic tools matching up well against Illustrator.

Perhaps the one mandatory expense is a drawing tablet. As a graphic designer, you never want to be stuck with a mouse to do your jobs. You want a tablet that will speed up your work and also improve its quality.

Create a high-quality website

When you have a graphic design business, it’s imperative that your style is demonstrated throughout – and this includes on your website.

Think about it: if someone lands on your website and all they find is a generic template with a few details and pictures dotted around, it’s not going to fill the visitor with much enthusiasm about your business, is it? Your website design should accurately reflect the quality of your graphic design work.

Plus, if you implement your work into the design, it could create a website that is both unique and professional. If it’s good enough, visitors might decide to use your services without even needing to glance at your portfolio.

Build up a portfolio

Even if you do own a striking website, you’ll still need to put a portfolio together. This is what your potential clients will view to see if you’re up for the job. As a result, it needs to be at its best.

If you have no prior experience in graphic design, you could create graphics by coming up with your own projects. You might even offer your services for free to build up your experience. Just remember to cover a wide range of graphic design categories, such as logos, brochures, t-shirt designs, and website banners.

Promote with social media

There are other methods for promoting your business, but none of them match up as well with graphic design as social media does. The likes of Twitter and Instagram were built with graphics firmly in mind, so it makes sense they’re great platforms for promoting your designs.

When doing this, however, remember to optimize your designs for each specific platform. Also, ask clients to see if they’re happy with their work being shared in a public setting.