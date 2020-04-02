COVID-19 INFORMATION FOR NON-HEALTH CARE EMPLOYERS:  Instructions on When an Employee can Return to Work 

New City, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert continue to i nform employers in Rockland County about guidance for the end of an employees’ isolation due to COVID-19.

As an essential business, described here: https://esd.ny.gov/ guidance-executive-order-2026 , knowing when an employee who has been exposed to, believed to, or confirmed to have COVID-19 is allowed to return to work is very important. See below for guidance for employees that have been directly exposed to someone with COVID-19, not tested for COVID-19 or have a positive test result and either has symptoms or no symptoms. Symptoms of COVID-19 include a cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, muscle aches, loss of appetite, diarrhea, or loss of smell/ taste.

If an employee was directly exposed to someone with COVID-19, the employee must be in quarantine for 14 days after the exposure. If the worker is not essential, that person can quarantine at home. If they are essential, they may continue to work but must wear a mask at work for at least 14 days after the most recent exposure, take their temperature at least every 12 hours, and have no symptoms of COVID-19.

If an employee develops symptoms at any time during the 14-day period, the employee must leave the workplace immediately and stay at home and away from other people and follow the guidance below. An employee is NOT at risk for COVID-19 unless they had direct exposure to an infected person. Exposure to someone else who was exposed is NOT an immediate risk.

If an employee does not get a COVID-19 test or their test results are positive and the employee has symptoms of COVID-19, the employee MUST stay at home and away from other people, including in their home, for at least 7 days since their symptoms first started. They must also meet the following conditions before they leave isolation; be fever-free witho ut taking fever-reducing medication for 3 days (72 hours) and all respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) have improved.