Monsey Machete Attack Victim Dies – Rockland County Legislators Ask Public Not to Attend Funeral Due to COVID Pandemic

Josef Neuman, a victim of the December 28 machete attack at a Hanukkah party in Monsey, passed away after three months battling injuries related to the attack. He was the most severely injured victim of attacker Grafton Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake. Charges against Thomas will presumably be upgraded to murder in wake of Newman’s death.

Rockland County Legislature Chairman Alden H. Wolfe and Public Safety Committee Chairman Aron Wieder express their deepest condolences to the family of Josef Neumann, who died yesterday, the result of injuries suffered during an attack on Hanukkah celebrants in a Monsey synagogue.

They are also urging all people to stay home and not attend the funeral service due to the COVID-19 virus and our efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious disease.

“As difficult as it may be, I am encouraging members of the community to STAY HOME to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Chairman Wolfe said. “It would be terrible to amplify a tragedy by putting others at risk. My condolences to Mr. Neumann’s family and loved ones. May his memory be for a blessing.”

Legislator Wieder also urged mourners to please stay home.

“The death of Josef Neumann is nothing less than tragic and a loss that is felt so deeply by so many,” Legislator Wieder said. “I offer my sincerest condolences to his family and I ask that we not make matters worse by giving this virus further opportunity to spread. Please, as hard as it is, stay home and help us in this fight to slow the spread. Do it in Josef Neumann’s honor. Do it for your family, your friends, your neighbors.”

Legislator Wieder said he will remain at home and offer prayers for Mr. Neumann, first responders, hospital workers and for the world at large.