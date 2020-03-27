Weber Files Petitions For New York State Senate

Suffern, NY – Finance professional and community leader, Bill Weber, announced he has filed petitions to run for New York State Senate in District 38, which includes parts of Rockland and Westchester Counties.

Bill is a lifelong resident of Rockland County. He holds a BBA in Public Accounting from Pace University, is a NYS Certified Public Accountant, and is a member of the AICPA. He specializes in auditing, corporate and individual taxation, budgeting, and finance.

“I am looking to use my expertise and knowledge to bring a common sense approach to Albany. Given the current financial situation that will be facing New York for the foreseeable future, I believe I have a lot to offer to the people of this district and our state,” Weber said.

Bill has also been an activist in the Town of Ramapo for years, always putting the needs of his neighbors first. He has built true consensus, often crossing party lines, to earn the support of those from all walks of life. Bill puts people first.

“I have always been a strong advocate and voice for the people. It’s natural for me to stand up for what is right, especially in the face of wrongdoings by elected officials and decisions that are harmful to the people. From ‘Bail Reform’ to irresponsible budgets, I will go to Albany to right the wrongs and be a voice for the people,” he continued.

Bill is currently the Cubmaster for Cub Scout Pack 94 in Montebello and Airmont and serves on the Board of Directors of the Mental Health Association of Rockland and the Rockland County Youth Bureau.

Bill and his wife Lee are the proud parents of four children, all of whom attend the Suffern Central Schools. Bill’s financial background is complemented by the professional fields of his close family members including education, nursing and law enforcement. Bill’s brothers have served in the NYPD along with his father, a retired NYPD Lieutenant who is a past-president of the Rockland County

Shields.