Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection Warns Residents about Fraudulent COVID-19 Test Kits FDA Actively Monitoring the Market for Non-Approved Tests

The Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection warns residents about fraudulent COVID-19 test kits.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is aggressively monitoring the market for any firms marketing products with fraudulent coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic, prevention and treatment claims.

At this time, the FDA has NOT authorized any test that is available to purchase for testing yourself at home for COVID-19. The FDA is aware of the need to expand availability of COVID-19 testing including at home tests and is currently working with test developers in that capacity.

Fraudulent health claims, tests, and products can pose serious health risks. They may keep some patients from seeking care or delay necessary medical treatment. The FDA reminds consumers to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines that can be found here

https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/index. html

and to speak to your medical provider if you have symptoms of COVID-19.