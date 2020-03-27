Rear-door Boarding on Rockland County TOR buses

New City, NY, – In an effort to limit potential exposure to COVID-19 by reducing contact between passengers and bus operators, Rockland County’s Transport of Rockland (TOR) bus service will begin rear-door boarding on Friday, March 27, 2020.

County Executive Ed Day said, “Our TOR buses continue to operate regular service to ensure that our County’s essential employees have a way to work, and to provide transit service for residents to access food, medication and other essential items. We are taking this extra step to keep passengers and drivers at a safe distance from each other, to further protect both drivers and passengers.”

Last week, TOR notified passengers that TOR service is for essential travel only, and that riders should sit at least 6 feet apart from each other onboard the buses, in step with the Governor’s New York State on PAUSE Order. With the new rear-boarding policy, TOR customers will board and exit buses from the rear door only, on buses that have two entries.

To further prevent personal interaction, passengers will not be required to pay fares on TOR buses until further notice. This will eliminate cash transactions and handling of fare types. On buses without rear doors, fareboxes have been cordoned off and signage placed to direct customers to be seated. Riders who need the ramp or lift will still be able to use them, with assistance from drivers, if needed. Priority seating will also remain available for customers who need those seats.

TOR continues to ask customers to please continue using these ongoing precautions to avoid contact with and spreading germs:

Stay home unless your trip is absolutely necessary.

Stay home if you are sick.

Keep a distance of 6 feet (2 meters) from others.

Wash hands often with soap/water for at least 20 seconds.

Use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing.

In response to the COVID 19 virus, the County’s buses continue to be sanitized each night, using an EPA-approved disinfectant. The TOR schedules are available here.