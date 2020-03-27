ORANGE & ROCKLAND, ROCKLAND ELECTRIC CO. WARN CUSTOMERS: BEWARE SCAMMERS DURING CURRENT HEALTH EMERGENCY

Orange & Rockland (O&R) and Rockland Electric Co. remind customers to remain aware of would-be scammers during the coronavirus emergency.

Scammers may take advantage of the emergency to try to get customers to give them money or to let them in their homes.

Orange & Rockland and Rockland Electric Co. offer this advice:

Beware of anyone visiting, e-mailing, or calling about outstanding bills or disconnecting service. You are not going to lose your power now even if you can’t pay your bill.

If anyone asks for money for “new meters because of coronavirus,” that’s bogus. We don’t charge for meters. And, we’ve put smart meter installation on hold.

If someone comes to your door, verify they are who they say they are. We’ll only enter your home or business for emergencies, safety reasons and upon your request for critical issues, including turning on service. If someone claims to be from Orange & Rockland or Rockland Electric Co., call 1-877-434-4100 to check the employee’s name and ID#.

If you are making a payment, do it safely. We never accept payment by cash apps such as Venmo, or bitcoin. We only accept online payments viawww.oru.com/myaccount. or by downloading the free O&R mobile app.

If you’re suspicious about an e-mail from Orange & Rockland or Rockland Electric Co., don’t click on any links you’re unsure about.

Also, if you have an appointment with us, please let us know if you or anyone on your premises is quarantined by calling us. We’re here to keep New York and New Jersey safe and your energy reliable.

To get the most recent information about help Orange & Rockland and Rockland Electric Co. are providing to our customers visit www.oru.com and click on the Coronavirus Update button under the Coronavirus panel on the homepage.

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), a wholly owned subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc., one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy companies, is a regulated utility. O&R provides electric service to approximately 300,000 customers in southeastern New York State (where its franchise name is Orange & Rockland) and northern New Jersey (where it’s Rockland Electric Company) and natural gas service to approximately 130,000 customers in New York.