Fatal House Fire in West Nyack

On Tuesday, March 25 at approximately 5:50 a.m. the Clarkstown Police Department responded to 9 Wheeler Pl. in West Nyack for a report of a house fire. As units from Clarkstown Police arrived on the scene of the single family home they observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house which kept them from gaining access to the home. West Nyack FD made entry into the home where they located an adult female victim and extinguished the fire. The victims identification will be released upon notification of next of kin.The fatal fire is being investigated by the Clarkstown Detective Bureau.