1,340 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES IN ROCKLAND STAY HOME TO LIMIT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

New City, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert continue to warn residents of the widespread confirmation of COVID-19 in our county. The cases are rising dramatically each day, and it is expected this trend will continue. Currently, there are 1,340 reported positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rockland County. The total number of deaths in Rockland County due to COVID-19 is currently 7. Only 7 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19.

“It is crucial that everyone stay home to curb the spread of this disease. Confirmed case numbers of COVID-19 continue to grow in Rockland as more people get tested; we all must take the proper precautions to protect ourselves and those most at risk. Your choices now and throughout this outbreak will make the difference between life and death for members of our community,” said Dr. Ruppert.

As of Sunday, March 22, all non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason, are to be canceled or postponed. Additionally, all nonessential businesses will have 100% of their workforce stay home. Essential businesses are described here: https://esd.ny.gov/guidance-executive-order-2026

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout Rockland County and New York State, drastic precautions have been put into place. All residents have been asked to stay home, including children and teens not in school, unless you must get food, medical supplies, or are an essential employee that must work outside the home. To further reduce interaction with others, use delivery services or curbside pickup when possible. Stay away from other people as much as possible, following the recommendation of 6 feet (2 meters). It is important that everyone stay home, healthy or sick. Please consider any public site in Rockland as a potential site for COVID-19 exposure.

If you become mildly ill, stay home, and manage your symptoms. For residents who have symptoms indicative of COVID-19, contact your medical provider to discuss your symptoms. Do not dial 9-1-1 unless you have an immediate medical emergency.

“If you were tested at the mobile site at Anthony Wayne Recreational Area in Harriman State Park, you may access your test results directly through the BioReference Laboratories patient portal. Visit the Rockland County Department of Health’s COVID-19 page for information on how to do so,” said Dr. Ruppert.

Continue to practice good hygiene, including washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover your cough and sneeze with your elbow or a tissue, and do not touch eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

If you have general COVID-19 concerns or any questions about COVID-19 testing, call the New York State Department of Health’s Novel Coronavirus 24-hour hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions. You may also call 211 for local COVID-19 information and resources, visit the county’s coronavirus (COVID-19) webpage athttp://rocklandgov.com/departments/health/coronavirus-covid-19/ or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rockhealth or Twitter at www.twitter.com/rockhealth for more information.