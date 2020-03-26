Update from the Rockland County Department of Health regarding Alleged Continued Operation of Schools

New City, NY, – The Rockland County Department of Health has been deploying inspectors as complaints are received to protect the public health and ensure compliance with the Commissioner of Health’s School Closure Order which reads in part (the full Order is attached.):

The presence of students in public and private, primary, secondary and post-secondary schools and educational institutions in Rockland County poses an imminent and significant threat to the public health and safety of the residents of and visitors to the County as well as a public health hazard and that the students’ presence in schools creates an unnecessary and avoidable risk of spreading the COVID-19 pandemic in Rockland County and is therefore a public health nuisance.

The Order proscribes that, “each date upon which an entity violates any term of this Order constitutes a separate and distinct violation subject to a civil penalty not to exceed the sum of two thousand dollars ($2,000.00) per violation per day.”

Two entities were deemed to be in violation of this Order by inspectors from the Rockland County Department of Health:

Central UTA of Monsey, 236 Cherry Lane, Airmont, NY – violation notice posted 3/25/20.

Kahal Shaarei Tefillah, 7 Nelson Road, Monsey, NY – violation notice posted 3/25/20.

As of 3/25/20, the Rockland County Department of Health has received 85 complaints related to alleged COVID-19 violations.

If you see something that may be a potential violation, please report is to the Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2585.