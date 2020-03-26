Student Loan Debt

To the Editor,

If we apply common sense to this issue, it would appear to me if a college graduate is unable to pay back their student loan than under normal circumstances their diploma’s are not worth the paper they are written on. Clearly in this time of crisis [virus] to defer payments on student loans is appropriate, but to eliminate the debt, like some Democrats are now suggesting would be wrong. Accepting personal responsibility for your own financial debt, and paying it off is an exercise in character building, which in the long run good character may be worth more than those diplomas.

Sincerely,

Dave Veraja

Sloatsburg