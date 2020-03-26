Spreading hope & encouragement with hearts & rainbows

Submitted by Jeannine Rippa

Since schools in Rockland County and Long Island are closed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, children are using their imaginations. The Facebook page “Rainbows over Nassau and Suffolk Counties and Beyond” has 27,000 members. Children and families hope to spread joy, hope and encouragement around their neighborhood by painting rainbows and hearts on their cars, windows, houses and bicycles. One New City grandmother used the ‘beyond” idea from “Rainbows over Nassau and Suffolk Counties and Beyond” and decorated her living room window with hearts and put a rainbow of hearts on her front door.