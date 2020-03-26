Safety Onboard Public Transportation

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Acting Commissioner of Public Transportation Doug Schuetz remind residents to limit the use of public transportation to when absolutely necessary and to sit 6 feet (2 meters) apart to limit potential exposure to COVID-19. This is in keeping with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order, New York State on PAUSE.

Transport of Rockland (TOR) continues to provide full service on all routes throughout the County, and TRIPS paratransit bus service continues to serve residents with physical, mental, developmental or intellectual disabilities or senior citizens who are aged 60 or over.

The Public Transportation Department has implemented enhanced daily sanitizing measures for TOR and TRIPS vehicles in response to the COVID 19 virus. An EPA-approved disinfectant is used to sanitize each bus nightly, including high touch surfaces such as doors, fareboxes, handrails, stop request cables/buttons, seats and window seals.

Rockland County’s TRIPS Paratransit bus service was in action yesterday, serving Rockland County residents. Included in the attached photos are TRIPS driver Jean “Joseph” Istrope and customer Jose Oquendo. Also included are photos of the TOR 59 bus providing service at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern and the TOR Loop #3 bus providing service to Shoprite of Tallman.

County Executive Ed Day said, “We are doing all we can during this health crisis to ensure our TOR and TRIPS riders receive transportation so they may access the vital medical and other services they continue to need in our community and to transport essential workers in our community. We ask that our riders continue to do their part to curb the spread of this disease.”

Customers are asked to please continue using these ongoing precautions to avoid contact with and spreading germs:

Stay home unless your trip is absolutely necessary.

Stay home if you are sick.

Keep a distance of 6 feet (2 meters) from others.

Wash hands often with soap/water for at least 20 seconds.

Use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing.

How do I request a TRIPS Paratransit ride? Registered riders may call (845) 364-8747 between the hours of 7:30 am – 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Not registered for TRIPS? Call (845)364-3333.

The TOR schedule is available here: https://bit.ly/2y0MvuA