County Executive’s Corner: “We Are in This Together”

By County Executive Ed Day

Across our government we are 100% focused on overcoming this crisis and I know that our residents are working just as hard as we are. The number of people who have reached out to help, to volunteer, or to support their neighbors has been simply astounding.

First, we are seeing the numbers of cases grow, as testing continues to increase so will these numbers. That is a mathematical fact and should not cause panic. Residents with symptoms who would like to be tested can make an appointment to visit the Anthony Wayne drive-thru testing facility by calling the New York State Department of Health at 888-364-3065.

Our Department of Health continues to work tirelessly to monitor, investigate, and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The best way for you to help them is to please stay home.

Another way you can all help, is by ordering delivery or takeout from some of our local restaurants. The sudden financial impact of this crisis cannot be overstated, and we all must take steps to support our local businesses.

Within County Government we have implemented austerity measures to curb non-essential spending, but we will not cut back on purchasing the supplies necessary to ensure the health and safety of our employees and first responders.

We have implemented our County Operations Continuity Plan. Employees in our offices who can perform their jobs remotely are working from home until further notice. Those who are essential are coming into the office but adhering to strict social distancing measures.

We are monitoring this situation in real time and will adapt these strategies as necessary to protect the health and safety of our employees and the residents who rely on government services.

Our team across County Government is stepping up like never before.

Our Office for the Aging has, nearly overnight, created a Shopping for Seniors program for those seniors who are unable to get to a grocery store. They are also stepping up home-delivered meals to Rockland seniors 60 years and older who are following advice and practicing social isolation and are food insecure.

We are working to protect our populations that are most at risk.

To those who are going through this themselves or who have a sick friend, family member or loved one, you have my thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery.

Many of us have never witnessed a crisis of such magnitude. My father fought in World War Two and was a young child during the Great Depression, and just as his generation, the greatest generation, rose to meet that challenge, I have faith in all of you, my friends and neighbors that we will rise to meet this challenge.

From my days as a beat cop in the NYPD to becoming Chief of Detectives in the City of Baltimore and eventually your County Executive, I have never stepped back from a challenge or turned away from a necessary fight.

And while I will admit that we have never seen anything quite like what we face today, I know that together we can overcome anything that stands in our way. We have done it before, and we will do it again.

Please remember, stay at home. We are all in this together.