COMMISSIONER OF HEALTH SIGNS ISOLATION ORDER RELATED TO COVID-19

POSITIVE COVID TEST RESULTS? STAY AT HOME ORDERED

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert have announced a new ‘Commissioner’s Standing Isolation Order’ (isolation order) for mandatory isolation related to COVID-19 to separate sick people from healthy people to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This isolation order directs persons with positive COVID-19 test results to go to and stay home (or other place as ordered by the Rockland County Department of Health) and explains how long the person, depending on symptoms, must remain isolated at home. If this legal isolation order is not followed, residents may be fined up to $2,000 per day. Parents and guardians are responsible for ensuring their child(ren) complies with the isolation order or face the same fines.

The directions below and found in the Commissioner’s Standing Isolation Order are in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If you test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms, you must stay at home for:

At least 7 days after illness started AND at least 72 hours (3-days) after being fever-free (without taking medicine to reduce a fever) and other respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) are improving.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and have NO symptoms, you must stay at home for:

At least 7 days after the first positive COVID-19 diagnostic test AND no symptoms develop. If symptoms develop, follow the instructions above.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and have been designated by your employer as Health Care Personnel, you must stay at home for:

At least 7 days after illness started AND at least 72 hours (3-days) after being fever-free (without taking medicine to reduce a fever) and other respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) are improving.

Upon returning to work, you should wear a facemask at all times while in the Health Care Facility until all symptoms are completely gone or until 14 days after the illness started, whichever is longer.

The health department is asking for anyone who is or will be affected by this isolation order to cooperate with the health department and provide accurate information about their illness, potential exposure sites, and people who may have been exposed. If a person under isolation has worsening symptoms, they should contact their health care provider and follow their instructions. To view the full isolation order visit: https://bit.ly/2JedIwk

The rate of positive cases and those who have been potentially exposed to the disease is rapidly increasing and expected to continue to rise. Currently, there are 1,069 reported* positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rockland County. Since the outbreak began, there have been seven deaths in Rockland County due to COVID-19.

“If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you must follow the guidance outlined in the order. Everyone’s cooperation with all guidance from the Rockland County Health Department is needed to curb the spread of the disease and prevent further disability and death among our neighbors. Your actions throughout this outbreak will make the difference between life and death for members of our community,” said Dr. Ruppert.

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout Rockland County and New York State, drastic precautions have been put into place. All residents have been asked to stay home, including children and teens not in school, unless you must get food, medical supplies, or are an essential employee that must work outside the home. To further reduce interaction with others, use delivery services or curbside pickup when possible. Stay away from other people as much as possible, following the recommendation of 6 feet (2 meters). It is important that everyone stay home, healthy, or sick. Please consider any public site in Rockland as a potential site for COVID-19 exposure.

If you become mildly ill, stay home, and manage your symptoms. For residents who have symptoms indicative of COVID-19, contact your medical provider to discuss your symptoms. Do not dial 9-1-1 unless you have an immediate medical emergency. “If you were tested at the mobile site at Anthony Wayne Recreational Area in Harriman State Park, you may access your test results directly through the BioReference Laboratories patient portal. Visit the Rockland County Department of Health’s COVID-19 page for information on how to do so,” said Dr. Ruppert.

Continue to practice good hygiene, including washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover your cough and sneeze with your elbow or a tissue, and do not touch eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

If you have general COVID-19 concerns or any questions about COVID-19 testing, call the New York State Department of Health’s Novel Coronavirus 24-hour hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions. You may also call 2-1-1 for local COVID-19 information and resources, visit the county’s coronavirus (COVID-19) webpage at http://rocklandgov.com/departments/health/coronavirus-covid-19/ or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rockhealth or Twitter at www.twitter.com/rockhealth for more information.