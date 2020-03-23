HEALTH DEPARTMENT IMPLORES ALL RESIDENTS TO STAY HOME TO LIMIT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

Keep Yourself and Your Family and Friends Safe!

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert warn residents of the widespread confirmation of COVID-19 in our county. The cases are rising dramatically each day, and it is expected this trend will continue. As of Friday there are 230 positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rockland County. Additionally, the county is reporting a third death, which occurred on March 18, within Rockland County due to COVID-19. The decedent was 85-years-old and had other significant health problems.

“As the case numbers continue to rise as testing continues to increase, it is now clear that COVID-19 is widespread within our community. I implore you to stay home to curb the spread of the disease. Your choices now and throughout this outbreak will make the difference between life and death for members of our community,” said Dr. Ruppert.

Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State would be going under ‘PAUSE,’ a policy, which stands for Policies that Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone. This will place more restrictions on the entire state population and includes the cancellation of all non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason. Additionally, all nonessential businesses will have 100 percent of their workforce stay home. Essential businesses are described here: https://esd.ny.gov/guidance-executive-order-2026

PAUSE also states that vulnerable populations are residents 70 and older, and those who have compromised immune systems. Provisions for the vulnerable populations, include remaining indoors but allows for solitary outdoor exercise. All visitors must be pre-screened by taking their temperature, and the vulnerable population cannot visit households with multiple people. Vulnerable persons should wear a mask in the company of others, and everyone in the presence of vulnerable should wear a mask. Finally, all vulnerable individuals must stay at least 6 feet from individuals and should not take public transit unless it’s urgent or necessary. Individuals under the age of 70 should also limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact as well as limiting their use of public transportation unless absolutely necessary.

COVID-19 has spread quickly throughout Rockland County, and drastic actions must be taken. All residents must stay home, including children and teens not in school, unless you must get food, medical supplies, or are an essential employee that must work outside the home. Try to use delivery services when possible. Stay away from other people as much as possible, following the recommendation of 6 feet (2 meters). It is important that everyone stay home, healthy, or sick. Please consider any public site in Rockland as a potential site for COVID-19 exposure.

If you become mildly ill, stay home, and manage your symptoms. For residents who have symptoms indicative of COVID-19, contact your medical provider to discuss your symptoms. The health department is advising people with mild illness to stay home and not get tested. Do not dial 9-1-1 unless you have an immediate medical emergency. Continue to practice good hygiene, including washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover your cough and sneeze with your elbow or a tissue, and do not touch eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

If you have any concerns about COVID-19, call the New York State Department of Health’s Novel Coronavirus 24-hour hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions. You may also call 211 for local COVID-19 information and resources, visit the county’s coronavirus (COVID-19) webpage at http://rocklandgov.com/departments/health/coronavirus-covid-19/ or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rockhealth or Twitter at www.twitter.com/rockhealth for more information.