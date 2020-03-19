Special SBA Info Session

New City, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Director of Economic Development & Tourism Jeremy Schulman announce an informational session on SBA Disaster Loan Assistance for Rockland Small Businesses that will be livestreamed for viewing on

Friday, March 20, 2020, at 1 PM

at the following links:

Rockland County YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC48YNprrojq7LolZWwETR4w/featured

Rockland County Government FB https://www.facebook.com/rocklandgov/

LCM Digital Media https://www.facebook.com/lcm247/

The discussion will focus on the assistance available to help our small business, and non-profit communities begin recovering from the Coronavirus. The Rockland County Office of Economic Development & Tourism, Rockland Community College’s SBDC (Small Business Development Center) and the Rockland Business Association are preparing to help businesses address the impacts of virus-related closures and business disruption including SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans. These loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for non-profits. The panel will also highlight additional resources that are available on the local, state and federal level.

Please visit the following SBA link for updated information and how to apply for disaster relief.

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

An online form can be found at this NY SBDC link: http://www.nysbdc.org/selector/ReqForCons/formo.aspx