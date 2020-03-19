Second Rockland County resident dies from COVID-19

FROM MIDHUDSON NEWS

NEW CITY – A second person has died in Rockland County from the coronavirus, county officials said Tuesday. The resident was 60-years-old and had other health problems, they said.

County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said the county now has 31 positive cases of the virus.

“COVID-1 is spreading in Rockland County and now, everyone is at risk for contracting this viral infection,” said Dr. Ruppert. “The best way to prevent and slow the spread is through ‘social distancing.’ Protect yourself and loved ones by staying home and avoiding settings and gatherings where people are closer than six feet or two meters apart.”

The two deaths in Rockland are the only ones reported at this point in the Hudson Valley.