HEALTH DEPARTMENT ALERTS RESIDENTS OF ADDITIONAL POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES

Limit your contact with others, stay home

New City, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert inform residents that Rockland County has a total of 45 positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

COVID-19 is spreading quickly throughout the County and all residents are advised to stay home including children and teens not in school. Practice social distancing by keeping 6 feet away from other people. Stay home unless you must go to work, need medical care, or groceries. Consider using delivery services for supplies. Remember to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, don’t touch eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, and cover your cough with your sleeve or a tissue.

Anyone who visited the following locations in Rockland County may have been exposed to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and must stay in quarantine until the end date listed for each location:

Ohr Chaim Synagogue

Located at 18-20 Forshay Road, Monsey, NY

Potential Exposure date: Sunday, March 8, 2020

Quarantine must continue until Monday, March 23

First Church of Nyack

Located at 187 Main Street, Nyack, NY

Potential Exposure date: Sunday, March 8, 2020

Quarantine must continue until Monday, March 23

L’Dor (adult care facility)

Located at 156 West Clarkstown Road, New City, NY

Potential Exposure dates: Wednesday, March 11, Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13

Quarantine for 14 days from last exposure with the latest end date of Saturday, March 28

Karlin Stolin Synagogue

Located at 52 Main Street, Monsey, NY

Potential Exposure date: Monday, March 16, 2020

Quarantine mut continue until Tuesday, March 31

For quarantine information from the Rockland County Department of Health visit: http://bit.ly/RCDOHQuarantineInfo.

If you have any concerns about COVID-19, call the New York State Department of Health’s Novel Coronavirus 24-hour hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions. You may also call 211 for local COVID-19 information and resources, visit the county’s coronavirus (COVID-19) webpage at http://rocklandgov.com/departments/health/coronavirus-covid-19/ or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rockhealth or Twitter at www.twitter.com/rockhealth for more information.