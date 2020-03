This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Submitted by Jeannine Rippa

The public display of 40 Days for Life is a 40-day, non-stop, prayer vigil outside a single Planned Parenthood center or other abortion facility in the community. It is a peaceful and educational presence. In Rockland County, 40 Days for Life vigil is held on the sidewalk in front of Planned Parenthood, 25 Perlman Drive, Spring Valley.