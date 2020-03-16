The Ultimate Checklist For Moving House

So you have found the home of your dreams, sorted out your mortgage, and exchanged contracts. All that you have left to do is plan your move. You might be under the impression that this is the easy part. Well, there may be many little things that you haven’t yet considered. These things could include telling your broadband supplier that you have moved or finding important things like a fuse box or the water mains in your new home. Avoid the frustrations and unpleasant surprises by making sure you have a checklist in place for the day of your move.

Confirm The Exact Date Of The Move

The first thing you need to establish is an official date for your move confirmed by both the seller and the conveyancers.

If you are currently renting a property, you might be in the position to spread the move out over a couple of days. With this approach, you will have access to the new home allowing you to get work done such as painting or cleaning carpets, without the added stress of having to move everything and yourself on the same day.

If you are currently last in the chain, then you may find that you have to wait for a long time in order for the rest of the transactions to finalize. Make sure you know where you are placed in this chain so that you can plan realistically in case anything takes longer than you anticipated.

Give Your Landlord Notice If You Are Currently Renting

If you are renting you will need to tell your current landlord about the date that you plan to move out. If you are lucky this date may coincide with the same date that your lease comes to an end. This will help to avoid paying for a mortgage and rent in the same month.

Contact The Utility Suppliers That You Use

You need to contact all the utility suppliers that you are currently using to tell them that you are moving out. This usually includes broadband, phone, gas, and electricity suppliers. These service providers must be aware of these dates.

You might have plans to move your broadband and phone to the new property. Let your suppliers know as soon as you can, as a moving service could take a number of weeks.

You may find that you will need to wait for the set-up of an internet connection in your new home, so ensure that you have downloaded anything of importance. This could include appliance instructions, movies you haven’t gotten around to watching, or directions.

If you do not have an internet connection once you have moved in, you could use a phone as your mobile hotspot. This is not a solution over the long term, but it will help you to keep connected.

You also need to take a meter reading before you move out of your old home and give this to the correct supplier. Taking pictures of your meter provides a timestamp, which proves the date when the reading was taken and what the reading was at the time.

Collect Quotes For Removal Costs

When considering removal companies, it will depend on what you can afford and how much stuff you own.

It is worthwhile getting the removals company from where you are going to. So, if you’re moving to NYC for instance then look into hiring moving companies from NYC.

If you plan to move into a smaller home, or when costs are one of the most important factors, it may be better to rent a vehicle such as a van and get your family or friends to help you. Keep in mind that this could make your moving day extremely stressful, so ensure you choose what feels right for your situation.

If you are able to afford a professional moving service, go to the British Association of Removers where you can get a quote online. Regardless of what type of service you decide on, you need to make 100% sure that your personal documents and valuables are stored somewhere safe, and if possible try to keep them on you.

Declutter Your Home Before Moving Out

This is the ideal time to get rid of things you no longer use or hold value to you. Before you start packing boxes go through each room in your home and throw out or give to a local charity or sell what you no longer need. This can save you loads of effort, time, and backache by cutting down on the items that need to be moved into your new house.

Compile A List Of Where Everything Is In The New Property

Some homeowners make the mistake of waiting until a disaster strikes such as a gushing or leaking radiator before finding out where to shut off the water. Make sure you know where everything is to avoid these situations.

Ask the seller of your new home to let you know where these things are:

– Instructions for all appliances

– Stopcock (the valve that controls the main water supply)

– Thermostat

– Electricity and gas meters

– Fuse box

If you have sold your home, leave a list of every important thing behind so that the new buyers know where everything is once they move in. They will appreciate this extra effort, and this may work to your advantage if you ever need a favor (such as posting something that you purchased online and it was delivered to the wrong address).

Make Sure That All Your Boxes Are Labeled

Hopefully, after your big clear out, this task should be a bit easier. When you start packing up your home, make sure every box is clearly labeled. Also draw up a checklist of the items in every box, to avoid having to unpack the wrong boxes when you are looking for things.

The Evernote app is perfect for this type of task, and you can download it on an iPhone or an Android phone.

Settle All Your Bills And Let Family And Friends Know That You Are Moving

Make sure your council tax and all your bills are settled before your move. You want to avoid any surprise bills after you have moved into your new home.

You will also need to let the necessary people know about your new address. These usually include:

– Your work

– The electoral roll

– Your bank, credit card companies, pension, and insurance

– Dentist and doctor

– TV licensing

-Post redirection services (this will require a minimum of 5 days notice)

Tip: Make sure you delete any old details with online retailers such as Amazon. It can be incredibly frustrating to find out that your latest package was delivered to your old address.

Once you have completed all these tasks, send out one email to all your family and friends telling them about the date of the move and the new address. They may not need these details straight away, but when it comes time to sending out Christmas cards or delivering gifts, you will be glad that you planned ahead.

Keep Aside Essentials For The Day Of Your Move

You will need a few important essentials to get you through the first 24 hours in the new home. Pack a couple of boxes that contain the following:

– Kettle, milk, sugar, coffee, tea, and mugs

– Laptop and phone chargers

– Bin bags, vacuum cleaner, and cleaning products

– Kitchen and loo rolls

– Bedding and duvets

– Radio or TV

– Temporary furniture such as deck chairs

Also, ensure that important documents such as your mortgage paperwork and your passport are kept safe and that you are easily able to find them.

Move Into Your New Home

Once everything is unloaded in your new place, conduct a deep-clean before unpacking anything. This will be the easiest and best time to conduct tasks such as cleaning carpets and scrubbing tiles.

– Unpack one room at a time, starting with your kitchen

– Make sure every utility is operating

– Ensure that you have the keys for every cupboard, door, and window

– Make sure you know about bin collection day

Finally, its time to relax. Order from your closest local takeaway and get a good night’s rest, you have earned it.