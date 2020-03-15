COVID-19 Death in Suffern Confirmed

Statement from Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone

The death we have been investigating within the Village of Suffern on March 12, 2020 has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are confirming that this is the first death in Rockland County due to COVID-19. The decedent was 65 years old and had other significant health problems which were likely contributory to death.

We urge all residents to remain calm and follow these precautions from the CDC to prevent the spread of germs:

Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.

When you go out in public, keep 6 feet away from other people, and limit close contact.

Per the New York State Department of Health, avoid crowded places such as theaters, restaurants and bars, fitness centers, places of worship, events and conferences, as much as possible.

Stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

Stay home if sick and contact your medical provider before visiting their office.

Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 62% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Avoid shaking hands.

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

There are now 13 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rockland County.