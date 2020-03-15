County Executive Day to Declare Local State of Emergency

New City, NY, – County Executive Ed Day intends to issue a Declaration of a State of Emergency in Rockland as additional actions are taken locally to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This is a rapidly changing situation, but we have been working through the weekend to ensure everything is being done in a legal and proper manner,” said County Executive Day. “We have been in close contact with our school Superintendents, Rockland BOCES and other local officials as we finalize the plans that will protect our children, our families and our neighbors. I once again ask our residents to stay calm and remember to look out for your friends and neighbors as we navigate this situation with COVID-19.”

WHERE: Front of Building, 11 New Hempstead Road, New City, NY

WHEN: 1:00 PM, Monday, March 16, 2020

There are now 14 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rockland County.