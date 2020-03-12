Statement from Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone

We are currently investigating a death within the Village of Suffern. There has been no official determination made relating to cause of death. We know that there are rumors linking this death to Coronavirus (COVID-19) but no testing has yet been performed. Please be assured that we will be testing for influenza and other common respiratory illnesses as well as COVID-19. When an official determination has been made, we will issue an update, but will have no further public communications until that time.
We urge all residents to remain calm and follow these precautions from the CDC to prevent the spread of germs:
- Stay home if sick and contact your medical provider before visiting their office.
- Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
- Avoid shaking hands.
- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.