Statement from Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone

We are currently investigating a death within the Village of Suffern. There has been no official determination made relating to cause of death. We know that there are rumors linking this death to Coronavirus (COVID-19) but no testing has yet been performed. Please be assured that we will be testing for influenza and other common respiratory illnesses as well as COVID-19. When an official determination has been made, we will issue an update, but will have no further public communications until that time.

We urge all residents to remain calm and follow these precautions from the CDC to prevent the spread of germs: