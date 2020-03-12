Rockland County Legislature Cancels Committee Meetings Due To COVID-19, Will Restructure Full Legislative Sessions

Legislature’s March 18 Women’s History & Irish-American Heritage Month Celebrations Canceled; Will Be Rescheduled

New City, NY (March 11, 2020) –To protect the health of both the public and county employees, the Rockland County Legislature is cancelling committee meetings and restructuring its full board sessions.

“This is the safe and prudent action to take and is in keeping with the advice of health professionals,” Legislature Chairman Alden H. Wolfe said. “Cancelling these committee meetings and consolidating what we can into Committee of the Whole sessions will reduce the number of person-to-person interactions while still allowing us to carry out our county government obligations.”

Wolfe said that committee meetings scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, as well as March 31, are canceled. The Environmental, Public Safety, Multi-Services, Planning & Public Works and Budget & Finance Committees were scheduled to meet this evening.

Instead, the chairs of each committee are being asked to review their agendas and determine which items should be placed on the full legislative agenda for March 18. Legislators will convene at their March 18 meeting and resolve into a Committee of the Whole, allowing legislators to ask and answer questions, and to interact with others present to obtain information they made need regarding an agenda item.

The Legislature will follow the same procedure for its next full meeting on April 7. The Legislature’s Women’s History Month and Irish-American Heritage Month celebrations, set to be held prior to the start of the March 18 meeting, have been canceled and will be rescheduled later.

Full board meetings are necessary to ensure the continuity of county government, Wolfe said. The resolutions that come before the Legislature require approval so everything from service contracts, purchase approvals, certain personnel changes, bonding actions and more can move forward.

The Legislature will continue to monitor the impacts of the COVID-19 virus, as well as the advice of the Rockland County and New York State Health Departments and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and adjust meeting schedules as needed. More information about COVID-19 is available on the Rockland County Health Department’s website: http://rocklandgov.com/departments/health/coronavirus-covid-19/

The public can get answers to general COVID-19 questions by calling the state hotline at 1-888-364-3065 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily to speak with a New York State Health Department expert. After hours, please leave a voicemail message that will be returned.