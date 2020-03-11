Rockland County Events Postponed Due to COVID-19

New City – Out of an abundance of caution and after discussions with the Rockland County Department of Health, the County of Rockland is postponing the following events:

Office of Fire & Emergency Services canceling ALL tours of the Fire Museum.

Office for the Aging, Advisory Council Meeting, March 11.

Division of Environmental Resources, Minisceongo Creek Watershed Alliance Networking Event, March 11.

Division of Environmental Resources, Rockland County Water Quality Coordinating Committee Meeting, March 17.

Human Rights Commission, Human Rights Symposium, March 25.

Office for the Aging, Senior Emergency Preparedness, April 7.

Office for the Aging, Elder Abuse Forum, April 14.

The Rockland County Department of Health has NOT issued a ban on large gatherings and is continuing to follow New York State Department of Health and CDC protocols. However, it is recommended that those at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness, older adults and people with chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, take actions to reduce their risk of getting sick with the disease.

The CDC is recommending that IF YOU ARE AT HIGHER RISK of getting very sick from COVID-19, you should:

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our residents, particularly those who are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19,” said County Executive Ed Day. “We will look to reschedule these events as soon as we are able and will continue to make resources available to our residents in our offices, on the phone and via our social media pages.”

If you have any concerns about COVID-19, call the New York State Department of Health’s Novel Coronavirus 24-hour hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer your questions.