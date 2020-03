The Clarkstown Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal house fire that occurred this morning on Amarillo Dr. in Nanuet.

Michael Mantell, 75, of 27 Amarillo Dr. in Nanuet died as a result of his injuries sustained in a fire that engulfed parts of his home at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11. The fire does not appear to be suspicious but this is an ongoing investigation and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.