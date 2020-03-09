REEFER MADNESS: Suspect charged with armed robbery after allegedly pulling knife on potsmoker

Clarkstown PD report that at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 a robbery took place in the area of N. Middletown Rd. in Nanuet. The victim stated while he was smoking marijuana with acquaintances he was asked multiple times by the suspect tfor some, which he refused each time.

A verbal argument then turned into a physical altercation where the suspect did grab the victim and displayed a knife. The suspect threatened to “poke” the victim if he refused to give him the marijuana. The victim did give the marijuana to the suspect and then fled the area.

The victim identified the suspect as Jefferson Jacob, 18/M, from Nanuet. Jefferson was located a short time later at his residence where he was placed under arrest and transported to Clarkstown Police headquarters.

Jacob was charged with the following offenses: Robbery 1st (Felony), Grand Larceny 4th (Felony), Menacing (weapon) 2nd (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Possession Weapon 2nd (Misdemeanor). He was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court where bail was set at $20,000. Jefferson was transported to the Rockland County Jail and given a return date for Clarkstown Justice Court on March 11.