Man arrested at Stony Point Motor Inn for challenging cops to fight

Daniel Cordero, a 40-year-old male from West Haverstraw was arrested Saturday on disorderly conduct charges for allegedly challenging Stony Point PD officers to a fist fight.

On Saturday, March 7 officers responded to the Budget Motor Inn and S. Liberty Drive (Route 9W) after receiving a call advising of a suspicious male causing a disturbance. Officers said they arrived and made contact with the defendant, who became irate that officers were present and began yelling and screaming at the officers, creating a disturbance and threatening to fight the officers.

After being advised several times to quiet down and that he was creating a disturbance, officers said he continued to act in a disorderly manner. The defendant was placed under arrest on the listed charge and transported to the SPPD station where he was processed. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Stony Point Justice Court on March 19.