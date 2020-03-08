Woops! New City driver hit the wrong pedal and drove into a home

At approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 the Clarkstown Police Department received a 911 call of a vehicle collision into a house at 6 Lady Godiva Way in New City.

Responding officers said it appears that an adult female driver who was visiting, mistakenly pressed on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal. This caused her vehicle to drive partially into the above address.

No injuries were reported by the driver or occupants of the home. The building inspector has determined that the family can remain in their residence while repairs are made.