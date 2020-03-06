HEALTH DEPARTMENT ALERTS RESIDENTS OF FIRST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN ROCKLAND COUNTY

Two Cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Town of Ramapo

NEW CITY, NY – – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert inform residents that Rockland County has confirmed the first two cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rockland County.

Two Rockland residents who were under quarantine, had testing done, and were confirmed with COVID-19 today. They are currently under isolation at their homes. The Rockland County Health Department is in the process of conducting contact investigations and will make any additional public health notification as required.

These residents were exposed in Westchester County. When they learned of their potential exposure and felt ill, they visited a local hospital in Rockland.

The Rockland County Department of Health is currently monitoring 10 persons under quarantine and is following CDC and New York State Department of Health protocols.

“Be assured that we anticipated this scenario and have been preparing for local cases of COVID-19. Help protect our community and limit the spread of viruses and bacteria by washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and staying home if you are sick,” said Dr. Ruppert.

Definitions:

Quarantine- to separate and restrict the movement of well persons who may have been exposed to a communicable disease. They are monitored to see IF they become ill. This can help limit the spread of communicable disease.

Isolation- to separate ill persons who have a communicable disease from those who do not have that disease. This restricts the movement of ill persons to help stop the spread of certain diseases.

It is recommended that Rockland residents take the following precautions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19):

Stay home if sick and contact your medical provider before visiting their office.

Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Avoid shaking hands.

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices Stay up to date on CDC travel health notices:

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it.

Rockland County Department of Health is taking measures to protect our community from the potential threat of COVID-19:

Participating in daily State and Federal briefings to maintain situational awareness and follow the latest guidance for monitoring anyone who has potentially been exposed.

Provided guidance to local providers, healthcare facilities, federally qualified health centers, urgent care centers, school districts and emergency medical services (EMS).

Created a COVID-19 (Coronavirus) webpage with the latest information for residents, providers and schools: https://bit.ly/3cdIt1O

If you have any concerns about COVID-19, call the New York State Department of Health’s Novel Coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions, Monday – Sunday 9:00 am- 6:00 pm. After hours, you may leave a voicemail that will be returned.