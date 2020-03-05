Winning CASH4LIFE Ticket Worth $1000 A Week For Life Sold in GARNERVILLE

The New York Lottery today announced one second-prize ticket was sold for the February 26 CASH4LIFE drawing. The ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000 A Week for Life. The lucky ticket was purchased at GARNERVILLE WINE & LIQUOR LLC, located at 38 W RAMAPO RD in GARNERVILLE.

The winning numbers for the CASH4LIFE game are drawn from a field of one to 60. The Cash Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four. The CASH4LIFE drawing takes place every Monday and Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.