“The Seven Last Words of Christ” next month at The Hudson Lyric Opera

West Nyack NY – The Hudson Lyric Opera presents “The Seven Last Words of Christ” by Theodore DeBois. Performances will be Friday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m. This true Lenten cantata tells of the last 7 words spoken by Christ on the Cross. They give us the Savior’s parting instructions.

These messages are intended not only for the few people on Calvary, but spoken for all generations by way of the Holy Scripture. Dubois sets these words to beautiful music, sung by soloists and choir and accompanied by orchestra. The Hudson Lyric Opera is at its new venue: The Clarkstown Reform Church, 107 Strawtown Rd., West Nyack. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $15 for students/seniors.

For information call 845-709-2273 or email us at info@hudsonlyricopera.org or visit our website: www.hudsonlyricopera.org.