Swastika on School Desk reported in Clarkstown

The Clarkstown Police Department is currently investigating an incident where a swastika had been drawn on a student desk at Clarkstown South High School. It has been reported that the drawing was placed on the desk sometime between February 28th and March 3rd, when it was discovered. The police were shown a photo of the swastika taken by a staff member, due to the fact that the swastika had been cleaned off the desk prior to our arrival. The Clarkstown Police Department wants to reiterate our stance that no symbol of hate including swastikas has a place in our society, especially our schools. The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is investigating this incident and we are asking anyone who may have information regarding this to please call the Clarkstown Police at (845)639-5800.