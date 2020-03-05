MULTIPLE INDICTMENTS OF MULTIPLE ROCKLAND COUNTY MEN

Defendants Indicted On Felony Charges

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced the following indictments from March 4, 2020 Rockland County Grand Jury:

Tyrell Bridgers (5/1/1983) of Nyack, NY was indicted for Assault 2nd (felony); Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd (felony); Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor); Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 3rd (misdemeanor) stemming from an incident that took place on February 28, 2020, on Main St. in Nyack. The defendant drove his motor vehicle while having a suspended license in an intoxicated condition. As Orangetown Police attempted to investigate the situation, the defendant became combative and fought with the officers on scene, causing injury to one of the officers. Senior Assistant DA Rob Trudell is prosecuting the case.

Victor Sanchez (5/8/2002) of Haverstraw, NY, was indicted for Attempted Murder 2nd (felony) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (felony). As an Adolescent Offender, the defendant’s case will be prosecuted in the Rockland County Youth Part of Superior Court.

Relatedly, Tarique Wilson (1/30/97) of Spring Valley, NY, was indicted for Hindering Prosecution 2nd (felony).

The indictments follow an investigation by the Spring Valley Police Department into the shooting, by Victor Sanchez, of an individual at Municipal Plaza in Spring Valley on February 27, 2020, and his flight from the scene with Tarique Wilson. Executive Assistant DA Tina Guccione is prosecuting the case.

District Attorney Tom Walsh said” I’m pleased to see the hard work of law enforcement is making its way through the judicial system with the end result being justice realized for the offenders and a safer Rockland County.”