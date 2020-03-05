Montefiore Nyack Hospital Opens Outpatient Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Center in Partnership with Burke Rehabilitation Hospital

For patients with heart disease and/or recovering from a heart-related event, cardiac rehabilitation is an important part of the recovery process

Montefiore Nyack Hospital hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 26, 2020, celebrating the opening of its new 2,500 square-foot outpatient Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Center, in partnership with Burke Rehabilitation Hospital.

The Outpatient Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at Montefiore Nyack Hospital enables individuals with heart disease/heart attack, and those recuperating from cardiac surgery, to efficiently and effectively resume an active, healthy lifestyle with an individualized plan tailored to optimize the heart health of its participants while increasing strength and endurance. Following a physician’s referral, each participant receives a thorough evaluation before beginning exercise.

A person who has had a heart attack or a heart procedure such as bypass surgery or a stent is a good candidate for cardiac rehab, as well as other people with heart problems, such as a history of heart failure or angina related to heart disease. Working with a patient’s cardiologist, our medical director, and team of clinical exercise physiologists will develop an extensive individualized plan of care, usually three times a week for up to 12 weeks, to address each patient’s unique needs. With review by our program’s Medical Director, a clinical exercise physiologist considers each patient’s specific needs and goals in order to develop an optimal cardiovascular rehabilitation program. The program also includes education about nutrition, smoking cessation, and stress reduction—all keys to a healthy heart.

For more information, please call 845-348-7500 or visit montefiorenyack.org/outpatient-cardiopulmonary-rehabilitation.