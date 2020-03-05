“Master” Filming at Airmont Diner

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

AIRMONT, NY – Actress Regina Hall produced and will star in the upcoming drama based film titled – Master.

According to Deadline ; “Master “ directed by Mariama Diallo is set to depict the lives of two African American women working and attending a predominantly white college campus located in Massachusetts. The film follows them as they experience life altering experiences due to the history of the institute.

Hall will play Gail Bishop, the queer, black master of the Belleville house at Ancaster, a liberal arts college outside Boston. She must manage her campus as instances of racism cause tensions while students and faculty are haunted by sinister supernatural forces. Miriama Diallo, who has directed episodes of HBO’s Random Acts Of Flyness, will write and direct the film.

Crews from the film were seen outside and inside the Diner all night. We were able to speak with a member of staff who confirmed that the title of the movie being filmed. It is not he first movie filmed in the diner – scenes from 2013’s “Gimme Shelter” were also filmed at the popular eatery.