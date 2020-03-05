Legislator Santulli: ‘Spring Valley High School Football Champs Makes Us All Proud’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Coach Delva Inspires Players To Work Hard & Reach Their Goals

New City – Rockland County Legislator Laurie Santulli tonight recognized the players, coaches and support staff of the Spring Valley High School Tigers Football Team for their outstanding efforts on and off the field, including earning the league championship.

“We’ve all heard the saying, ‘There’s no I in team.’ No team exemplifies that spirit more than the Spring Valley High School Football Team,” Legislator Santulli said. “Every single member worked their hardest and together, the Spring Valley High School Football Team achieved great success. They have made us all so proud.”

Legislator Santulli recognized more than 60 people involved with the team, including Head Coach Andrew Delva, who was named Coach of the Year of the Section 1 AA North-West League, which covers Rockland County. He was presented with the Distinguished Service Award, the Legislature’s highest honor.

“Coach Delva is an inspiration to our youth both on and off the field,” said Legislator Santulli. “He doesn’t just work for football victories now, but so that his players have an opportunity to go to college, get job training, and so forth so that they have positive futures.”

Coach Delva is a graduate of Spring Valley High School and is credited with turning the school’s football program into one of the best in Section 1. His team beat rivals Ramapo, Suffern and North Rockland, as well as Scarsdale in the Section 1 quarterfinal, before falling to Carmel in the Section 1 semifinal.

Santulli is a Social Studies teacher at Spring Valley, where Delva is a Special Education teacher and the Head Track Coach. She said Coach Delva has demonstrated a years-long commitment to youth.

Coach Delva has been active on social media, in the school and in the community so he can improve his players’ college recruitment opportunities.

Eight years ago, he held the inaugural Phil Bogle Lineman Challenge, named in honor of the former Spring Valley standout and NFL lineman. The event was first held on Spring Valley’s then-dusty grass field, complete with crumbling bleachers; they were condemned in 2017. The field conditions meant the football team had to play its home games at the Town of Ramapo’s Torne Valley recreational field for several years instead of the field behind their high school.

The Bogle challenge has grown to include numerous schools and looks like a real football camp, complete with sleds for pushing, massive tires for flipping, and so on.

Coach Delva has also seen one player make NFL training camp and two others gain places at Division 1 colleges. He is also the recipient of the New York Jets Coach of the Week award.

Just as importantly, he successfully supported a $58 million bond passed by the East Ramapo School District that included new fields at Spring Valley and Ramapo High Schools, and he helped oversee the construction of a new weight room at Spring Valley.

Four of his players were named to first-team All-County, three to second-team All-County and one was given an honorable mention. His outstanding efforts earned him lohud.com’s All-County Coach of the Year title.

In addition to Coach Delva, the following were honored:

Players, A – E: Colby Adrien, Marvens Alexis, Mykhal, Antoine, Olsen Astrel, Dawensley Astrel, Ismael Auguste, Dylan Bellefleur, Nasier Brown, Philippe Bruna, Lenz Brunot, Joshua Bryant, Thony Cantave Jr., Christian Cesar, Jaquan Chambers, Adrian Chimbo, Daniel Denis, Tylynn Dorenzo, Nathan Dorme, Ashawn Duncan, Darius Etienne.

Players, G – P: Kasajan Gamble, Jaheim Gentles, Ashon Glover, Rashid Hopson, Garry Jean, Ricky Jean Louis, Kachief Johnson, Mehki Jones, Yakov Kaminsky, Jaquan Laforest, James Martinez-Veras, Chad McBean, Maxime Michel, Ruechel Paul, Shawn Petiote, Wilder Pierre, Fabrice Pierre.

Players, R- W: Jack Ramirez-Garay, Jaiden Scott, Zion Senat, Davidson Stinfil, Brian St-Juste, James Thezan. Caleb Toupuissant, Marc Toupuissant, Dominic Vargas, Richard Vilcean, Christopher White.

Assistant coaches: Cochise Bethea, Doug Carey, Ricky Delva, Mike Demosthene, Telvil Destin, Jeff Johnson, Junior Joseph, Gabriel Lourenco, Heyward Reed, Raffie Sarajian, David Ulysse, Mendy Watson, Leonard Williams.

Camera/Stats, Mckenzie Delva; Athletic Trainer, Howard Arciniegas; Athletic Coordinator, Ryan Marcus.