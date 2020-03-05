“Hope Not Handcuffs” Program Launched in Ramapo

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUFFERN, NY – On Friday February 28, 2020, Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht, Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel, Ramapo Sgt. Christopher Youngman, and members of “Hope Not Handcuffs” announced the launch of the Hope Not Handcuffs program in the Town of Ramapo. Hope Not Handcuffs-Hudson Valley, a program of the Tri-County Community Partnership Inc., is aimed at bringing law enforcement, community organizations and volunteers together to find viable treatment options for individuals seeking help to reduce dependency with any substance including heroin, prescription drugs, and alcohol.