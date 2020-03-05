HAVERSTRAW MAN INDICTED ON LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN INCIDENT RESULTING IN DEATH CHARGES

Defendant Charged With a Felony



Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that JORGE FLORES-VILLALBA (06/23/1992) of Broad St. Haverstraw, New York has been indicted on a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Causing a Personal Injury That Results in Death Without Reporting(felony). The charge stems from a fatal hit and run that occurred on December 24, 2019 at the intersection of Liberty Dr and Filors Lane in Stony Point, that took the life of Maria Osai.

District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II. said, “I can’t even imagine the pain and despair that the family of Maria Osai felt losing their loved one the day before Christmas. I know that the Stony Point Police Department, Haverstraw Police Department and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office has worked with my team to seek justice for Maria in this tragic case. I have full faith that they will not relent until the job is complete.”