5th Grade Students Invited to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day By Participating in the Earth Day Essay & Poster Contest

County Executive Ed Day and the Rockland County Environmental Management Council, an umbrella organization of the Rockland County Division of Environmental Resources, are please to host the 29th Annual Eleanor Burlingham 5th Grade Earth Day Essay & Poster Contest.

Starting March 1st, 2020, New York State will ban single use plastic bags from retail stores. That means Bring Your Own Bag! Students are encouraged to write or draw about ways that this plastic bag ban will impact people and businesses in their community. How can you (students) reduce your use of plastic in your daily life?

Students have until May 15, 2020, to submit their entries to the Rockland County Environmental Management Council, 50 Sanatorium Road, Building A, Room 614, Pomona, NY. Three essays and three posters will be selected as winners of the contest.

The award ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Legislative Chambers, 11 New Hempstead Road, New City. Students and their families are encouraged to attend. Attendees will be able to hear about new sustainability initiatives taking place in their community and meet other engaged students from across Rockland County.

“I am always so impressed by the ideas and insights of the students who take place in this annual event. Being able to read their essays and posters gives me great hope for the environmental future of Rockland. I thank all of the students, parents, teachers and schools who are working to raise awareness of plastic alternatives and waste reduction,” said County Executive Day.

For further questions please contact Nicole Laible, Environmental Programs Manager of the Rockland County Division of Environmental Resources at 845-364- 2669 or via email at laiblen@co.rockland.ny.us.