13th Annual Nyack Penguin Plunge was held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Nyack Memorial Park. The Penguin Plunge gives people the opportunity to take a memorable dip into the icy waters of the Hudson River while raising money for a good cause. Penguin Plunge, Inc., is a not-for-profit that helps families of serious ill children meet their medical and support costs. Families should be able to focus on their children’s health. Since 2007, over $440,000 has been raised.

Photos: Plungers of any age participated.

The Fire Dept., Police Dept., EMTs and Underwater Divers were all onsite in case anyone was in distress.

Grace and her dog, Finn both took the plunge.

Submitted by Jeannine Rippa