O&R GIVES ROCKLAND HOME SHOW VISITORS A PEEK AT THE FUTURE

The energy future isn’t coming tomorrow as we all had expected. It’s here already.

That’s what O&R customers found out when they sat in an electric car, examined the newest in solar panels and checked out smart meters just to mention a few examples of the energy future in use today in the company’s booth at last weekend’s 33rd Annual Suburban Home Show in the fieldhouse at Rockland Community College in Suffern.

One of the largest, best-attended shows of its kind in the Tri-State area, the Suburban Home Show features hundreds of display booths, exhibits and demonstrations of the best in home improvement, decorating and landscaping ideas, and home products and related services priced for every pocketbook.

Pictured here, Jimmy Vasquez, part of O&R’s Utility of the Future team, goes under the hood of an electric car with a visitor to discuss the inner workings and outstanding advantages of owning and driving an electric vehicle.