Legislator Earl Among Honorees As Spring Valley Village Commemorates Black History Month

Honorees Include Spring Valley Police Officer George Johnson, Human Rights Activist Dr. Stella Marrs, Pastor Rev. Dr. Weldon McWilliams Jr. And Spring Valley Police Det. Reginald Anderson

Portraits Displayed On Banners Along Main Street

New City, NY (Feb. 26, 2020) – Rockland County Legislator Toney L. Earl says he’s “deeply honored” to be among the honorees pictured on the special Black History Month banners that you’ll find displayed up and down Main Street in Spring Valley.

“I was not only surprised, but deeply honored to be included as part of this tribute,” Legislator Earl said. “I have to say, it’s fairly humbling to see your likeness on such a banner and to be considered a role model in your community.”

This is the second year that the Village of Spring Valley has displayed banners with the portraits of notable Black Americans, said the village’s director of community development, Nida Sharif. She credits Spring Valley Village Mayor Alan Simon with coming up with the idea for the tribute.

She said honorees from all walks of life – past and present – have been considered for the banners. While we all read about history in textbooks, she said, it’s also empowering for children to see the photos of people they actually know in the community, people who can help inspire them to greater heights.

The list of honorees ranges from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks. Locals have included NAACP Spring Valley Chapter President Willie Trotman and basketball great Willie Worsley. All told, there are now more than two dozen banners on view, Sharif said.

In addition to Legislator Earl, this year’s honorees include recently retired Spring Valley Police Officer George Johnson, former MLK Multi-Purpose Center Director and Human Rights Activist Dr. Stella Marrs, Pastor Rev. Dr. Weldon McWilliams Jr. and Spring Valley Police Det. Reginald Anderson.

Legislator Earl’s district includes Hillcrest and part of Spring Valley. The banners will remain on display into early March, Sharif said.